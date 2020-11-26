2 Soldiers Killed In Terror Attack On Army Patrol Near Srinagar

Two Army soldiers have been killed in a terrorist attack near the HMT area on the outskirts of Jammu and Kashmir's capital, Srinagar, police said on Thursday.

The soldiers were part of an Army patrol team that came under heavy firing from terrorists, police said.

The Army patrol team was deployed to secure roads for security convoys. More details awaited.

The fresh attack comes days after four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, who were hiding in a truck, were killed in an encounter with security forces on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Nagrota.

Two policemen had been injured in the Nagrota gunfight. The police had said it was likely that the terrorists were "planning a big attack" and that they were headed towards the Kashmir valley.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised security forces over the operation.

"Our security forces have once again displayed utmost bravery and professionalism. Thanks to their alertness, they have defeated a nefarious plot to target grassroots level democratic exercises in Jammu and Kashmir," he had tweeted.