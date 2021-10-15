2 Soldiers Killed In Action In Counter-Terror Op In J&K

The army was chasing these terrorists for four days, but they were dodging the army. (Representational)

Two soldiers have been killed in action during a counter terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district late on Thursday. The gun battle between the army and terrorists erupted in Poonch-Rajouri forests, four days after five army personnel were killed in action in the same area.

The Jammu-Poonch-Rajouri highway has been closed due to the ongoing operation.

Officials said the encounter is taking place with the same group of terrorists who fired on a group of security personnel late night on October 10. An army officer and four other soldiers were killed in action during the encounter in Dera Ki Gali (DKG) in Surankote area of Poonch district.

Earlier, the army said the two soldiers were critically injured in the encounter.

"In an ongoing Counter Terrorist operation in general area Nar Khas Forest, Mendhar Sub Division, District Poonch there has been exchange of fire between army troops and terrorists during evening hours on 14 Oct 2021," said an army statement.

The army was chasing these terrorists for four days, but they were dodging the army by taking advantage of the high hills and forests till last evening when they came face to face with the army.

The incident comes amid a spurt in terrorist attacks and ceasefire violations along the Line of Control with Pakistan in recent weeks.