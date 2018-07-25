2 Soldiers Injured After Stepping On Naxal Spike Trap In Chhattisgarh

The two personnel - a sub-inspector and a constable - sustained minor injuries on their legs (File)

Two personnel of the CRPF's CoBRA unit were injured on Wednesday when they inadvertently stepped over a spike trap laid by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, the police said.

A team of the Central Reserve Police Force's elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) was out on an area domination operation this morning, a CRPF official said.

While cordoning off a forest patch near Tarrem village, located around 450 km from the state capital Raipur, two personnel of the CoBRA 204th battalion inadvertently stepped over iron spikes hidden under thick vegetation on the ground by Naxals, he said.

The two personnel - a sub-inspector and a constable - sustained minor injuries on their legs. They were rushed to a local hospital for medical assistance, he said, adding that their health condition was stable.

Notably, President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday reached Chhattisgarh on a two-day visit during which he will take part in several programmes in Bastar and Dantewada districts.

Bijapur district is adjoining Dantewada. Security has been heightened in the Bastar region in view of the president's visit.