2 Jawans Injured During Encounter In Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

Two security personnel are injured as heavy exchange of fire continues with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar, the third such encounter that broke out in the past 24 hours. A junior commissioned officer (JCO) is among the two injured soldiers.

The encounter broke out after the security forces cornered the terrorists suspected to be behind the killing of two village defence guards two days ago.

Earlier in the day, another encounter broke out in the Zabarwan forest on Srinagar.

"A joint Police and security forces operation was launched in Zabarwan forest area of #Srinagar based on specific intelligence about the presence of #terrorists. An exchange of fire ensued during the operation," said Kashmir Zone Police.