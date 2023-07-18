Madhya Pradesh Toddler Dies After Being Rescued From Borewell

The toddler fell into the borewell while playing outside her home in the morning. (Representational)

A baby girl, who was pulled out of a borewell in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, was declared dead in hospital on Tuesday evening, a senior official said.

After being rescued from the borewell, the girl, aged between 24 and 30 months, was rushed to a hospital in Sironj town where doctors declared her dead after examination, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Harshal Choudhary said.

The incident occurred at Kajari Barkheda village, some 90km from the district headquarters.

Earlier, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Lalit Singh Dangur said the toddler fell into the borewell in the morning while playing outside her home.

Minister for Medical Education Vishvas Sarang, who is also in-charge of the district, directed officials to immediately launch a rescue operation.

