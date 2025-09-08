2 Police Officers Killed, 1 Missing As Car Falls Into Madhya Pradesh River

Three police officers, including Unhel police station in-charge Ashok Sharma, drowned after their car fell into the Shipra River in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Saturday.

The bodies of two police officers, including Ashok Sharma and Sub-Inspector Madanlal Ninama, were recovered, while the search continues for woman constable Aarti Pal, who was driving when the vehicle lost balance.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Sharma, the three officers were responding to a missing girl report when the incident happened.

"This is a very tragic incident. We lost our three police officers, including the Unhel police station in charge, Ashok Sharma, sub-inspector Ninama, and lady constable Aarti Pal. A fourteen-year-old girl went missing yesterday. Upon getting the information, they headed towards Chintaman. During the journey, the woman constable was driving the car. As the car lost balance, it fell under the big bridge. Our search team has been searching all night," he said, as reported by news agency ANI.

The accident took place around 8:55 pm on Saturday when the white car, traveling from Juna Somvariya to Badnagar Road, went out of control and fell into the river.

A CCTV footage captured the incident, and local swimmers suggest the vehicle may be stuck near Rin Mukteshwar or Valmiki Ghat due to deep pits and reduced current.

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 65 Home Guard employees, and local swimmers carried out the search operation. Additionally, five boats were also used.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, two teenage boys drowned after falling into a stream during the Ganesh idol immersion in Raisen district.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8 pm on Saturday in Ghatkheda village when the 16-year-old Anuj Sahu and 17-year-old Nitin Sahu, both cousins, had gone to immerse the idol with their family members.

