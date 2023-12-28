2 Police Constables Arrested For Looting Rs 14 Lakh From Indore Bus Driver

The two constables took money from the bus driver in the name of investigation.

Two police constables posted at Chandan Nagar police station in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district were arrested in connection with looting Rs 14 lakh from a private bus driver in the city, a police official said on Thursday.

The private bus driver was carrying the money of a local businessman from the city in a box, which was to be delivered to another person living in Ahmedabad. But the accused constables took that box from the driver in the name of investigation and neither showed its confiscation nor informed their police station in charge.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Abhinay Vishwakarma said, "On December 23, a local businessman named Ankit Jain had sent Rs 14 lakh in a box to Kanhaiya Lal living in Ahmedabad through the bus driver of a private bus. When Kanhaiya Lal did not receive the money, then businessman Jain had filed a case of breach of trust against the bus driver Narendra Tiwari at Chandan Nagar police station in the city.

During the investigation of the case, it was revealed that constables Yogesh Chauhan and Deepak Yadav posted at Chandan Nagar police station had taken the box of money from the bus driver in the name of investigation. But they (constables) neither showed its confiscation nor informed their police station in charge about it, he added.

The officer further said, "The police registered a case of robbery under IPC section 392 against these two constables Deepak Yadav and Yogesh Chouhan in Chandan Nagar police station and arrested them."

Meanwhile, the police are also interrogating businessman Ankit Jain in the matter as to why he sent such a huge amount in cash with the bus driver. The police also came to know that the amount is reportedly of Hawala, which is being investigated. The information about the money will also be given to the Income Tax Department, Additional DCP added.

