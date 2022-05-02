2 SpiceJet Passengers In ICU After Turbulence, Crew Off Roster For Probe

Two of the passengers injured in the turbulence faced by the Mumbai-Durgapur flight during landing have been admitted in the Intensive Care Unit, said a note from the Director General of Civil Aviation released today. Fourteen passengers were injured during the descent – the injuries sustained on head, spine, shoulder, forehead and facial injuries.

"Two of the passengers are in ICU at Durgapur. One of the passenger is admitted in Diamond hospital suffering from head injury and other passenger is in mission hospital with spinal injury," the note read.

The note from the country's civil aviation regulator, which is investigating the incident, reveals horrifying details of the landing during which the autopilot had got disengaged and the flight had to be controlled manually.