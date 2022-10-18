2 Kidnapped Rajasthan Brothers Killed In Delhi, Lucky Escape For The 3rd

Police launched a search operation in Mehrauli forest, from where the bodies were recovered

The bodies of two minor brothers were recovered from a forest in Delhi's Mehrauli area today, while their brother, also a minor, was rescued after the trio was kidnapped from Rajasthan. Two persons have been arrested so far, who admitted to kidnapping the three children for ransom and later killing two of them.

According to the police, three brothers -- 13-year-old Aman, eight-year-old Vipin and six-year-old Shiva -- were kidnapped from Rajasthan's Alwar on October 15. The kidnappers then called the children's father, Gusan Singh, and demanded ransom.

Police tracked the call and arrested two suspects, who said they had kidnapped the children from Rajasthan, brought them to Delhi, murdered them and buried their bodies in the forest at Mehrauli .

Following this, a search operation was launched jointly by Delhi and Rajasthan Police, with the two accused, and the bodies of Aman and Vipin were recovered from the forest.

Later, the third child, Shiva, came out of the forest after the assailants had left him at the murder site, believing him to be dead too. Police said Shiva could barely mention his name and that of his father's, after being rescued. He was sent to a children's home for rehabilitation.

Police said the accused had killed the victims by slitting their throats. However, the exact details will be clear only after the post mortem report is out.

The accused hailed from Bihar and lived near the victims' family in Bhiwadi, Alwar. Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused were drug addicts. One of them ran a small shop while the other worked in a factory, a police official added.