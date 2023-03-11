2 Muslim Men Detained By Anti-Terror Agency In Madhya Pradesh

Abdul Aziz, 40, and Shoaib Khan, 26 were detained by the NIA in Madhya Pradesh

Two Muslim men have been detained by the country's top anti-terror agency for allegedly "instigating people to act against democracy" in Madhya Pradesh, sources have said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided the homes of three men, after which it detained two of them - Abdul Aziz, 40, and Shoaib Khan, 26.

They are residents of Madhya Pradesh's Seoni.

They have been detained for questioning in connection with a bomb blast and burning of the national flag by three ISIS terrorists in Karnataka's Shivamoga last year.

Seoni senior police officer Ramji Shrivastava said the NIA team seized electronic devices, hard disks and objectionable literature from the Seoni homes of the two detained men. The literature included calls to "instigate people to act against democracy", sources said.