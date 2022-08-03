'Al-Qaeda Network': 2 More Arrested In Assam, Linked To Bangladesh Terror Outfit

One man arrested on Sunday, other on Tuesday, said Assam Police. (Representative Image)

Police in Assam have arrested two more men from Barpeta district for suspected links with a terror organisation in Bangladesh that's part of the Al-Qaeda network.

One of the men was arrested on Sunday night from Garemari Pathar -- and sent to eight day's police custody by a local court -- while the other was arrested on Tuesday from a village in Kalgachia area, and was yet to be be produced before a court.

On Monday, Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Gyanendra Pratap Singh had said that 11 people were arrested in Morigaon, Goalpara, Guwahati and Barpeta, for alleged links with Bangladesh-based terror outfit Ansarul Bangla Team (ABT).

A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which reached Barpeta on Tuesday, is now interrogating all these accused. Special Branch of Assam Police is also questioning them.

The series of arrests began in Morigaon, with a man named Mufti Mustafa, who managed a madrasa in Soruchola village, on July 26. A computer shop owner named Afsaruddin Bhuyan was arrested the next day.

Police had said they were maintaining surveillance on private madrasas across Assam for any "suspicious activities".