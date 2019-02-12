2 More Arrested In Toxic Liquor Case, Uttarakhand Forms Special Probe Team

Over 100 people have died in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh after consuming toxic liquor

Two more main accused in the deaths of over a 100 people after consuming toxic liquor in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh have been arrested, the police said on Monday. Hardev and Sukhwinder, residents of Saharanpur in western UP, were arrested in the district where over 35 people died after consuming toxic liquor.

They told the police that they did not brew the liquor but bought a drum of 400 litres from another man who lives in Uttarakhand's Bhagwanpur. Police are now searching for this man, identified only by his first name as Arjun.

On Sunday, a man and his son who bought the liquor from Hardev and Sukhwinder, and sold it to people in neighbouring villages were also arrested, the police said.

The number of dead has reached 104 - 67 died in UP and 37 in Uttarakhand.

A political storm has hit BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the deaths, with the opposition parties alleging illegal liquor trade has been thriving in the two states.

The two states have formed special investigation units (SITs) to crack the case.

Opposition members in the UP assembly on Monday demanded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's resignation.

Mr Adityanath said exemplary punishment will be given to those responsible for the deaths, adding some people were trying to politicise the tragedy.

In Uttarakhand, the opposition Congress demanded the dismissal of the Trivendra Singh Rawat government, accusing it of being insensitive to the plight of families which had lost their families in the tragedy.

With inputs from PTI