2 Men Rob House On Pretext Of Census: Cops

The incident took place in an apartment in Rathi Nagar. (Representational)

Two unidentified men posing as census surveyors on Tuesday looted valuables and cash worth Rs 5 lakh from a house here, police said.

The incident took place in an apartment in Rathi Nagar.

The culprits told a woman member of the family, who was alone at home, that they were conducting census and asked her to get Aadhaar cards.

As she went in, they barged into the house, threatened her with a knife and looted valuables worth Rs 5 lakh before fleeing, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)