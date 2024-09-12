2 Men Get 20-Year Jail Term For Raping 16-Year-Old Girl In UP

They both assaulted her and raped her at knife point in the field (Representational)

A special POCSO court here has sentenced two men to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment each in connection with the rape of a 16-year-old girl in 2019.

Special Judge POCSO Act Court Umashankar Kahar found Sagar alias Shankarlal (34) and Chhotelal alias Bhajanlal (37), guilty of raping the girl.

"The court sentenced the two accused to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment on Wednesday and imposed a fine of Rs 12,500 each on them. Rs 15,000 from the fine will be given to the victim as compensation," Special Public Prosecutor Rajiv Tiwari said.

Mr Tiwari said the girl's father had given a written complaint at the Nawabganj police station that on December 23, 2019 saying his daughter was gagged and taken to a sugarcane field by the two men.

They both assaulted her and raped her at knife point in the field. The two men also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident, the lawyer said.

However, two days later, the girl told her mother about the ordeal, he added.

Superintendent of Police (Nodal Officer, Operation Conviction) Manush Pareek said a case was registered against the accused and during the trial 10 witnesses were presented by the prosecution.

