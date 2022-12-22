2 Leaders Of Team Thackeray Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Sanjay Raut tweeted that Mr Chaudhari had been expelled from the party.

The Nashik district liaison head of the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday joined the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Bhausaheb Chaudhari joined Balasabenachi Shiv Sena in Nagpur, where the winter session of the state legislature is underway, in the presence of Chief Minister Shinde and Nashik guardian minister Dada Bhuse.

The Nashik rural unit chief of Shiv Sena (UBT) Sunil Patil also joined the Shinde faction, the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut tweeted that Mr Chaudhari had been expelled from the party after he joined the rival faction.

Mr Chaudhari was known to be a close aide of Sanjay Raut, one of the key leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT).

On December 16, a total of 11 former corporators from Nashik had crossed over from the Uddhav Thackeray-led outfit to Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)