2 Lashkar Terrorists Killed In Shopian Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir

Two terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba killed in Shopian encounter on Wednesday, said the Kashmir zone police.

"ShopianEncounterUpdate: 02 terrorists linked with proscribed #terror outfit LeT killed. Identification being ascertained. Further details shall follow," tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police.

The encounter broke out in the Kanjiular area of Shopian on Wednesday, said the Kashmir zone police.

Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces had been jointly conducting the operation.

Earlier on Tuesday, two terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out in the Bemina area of Srinagar.

The terrorists were linked with the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). One policeman also sustained minor injuries in the encounter.

