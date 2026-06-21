2 Killed, 46 Hospitalised Due To Gas Leak At Tamil Nadu Seafood Export Unit

At least two migrant labourers have died, while several others are fighting for their lives after an ammonia gas leak at a seafood export unit in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur district.

More than 46 workers are undergoing treatment at a hospital after the incident at St Peter's and Paul Seafoods Exports facility in Kannigaipair near Periyapalayam this afternoon. Five of them are critical.

Chief Minister Vijay has ordered strict action against those responsible for the gas leak, state IT minister R Kumar has said.

Most of the affected workers are migrants from northern states. They complained of shortness of breath, dizziness, and vomiting following the gas leak. Visuals showed them being rushed to hospitals in ambulances. Some are likely to be referred to hospitals in Chennai for advanced treatment.

The gas leak reportedly occurred from the measure valve installed at a shrimp processing unit. An NDRF team from Chennai, comprising 30 personnel equipped with advanced gas detection devices and rescue equipment, carried out the evacuation.

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Ammonia is an industrial refrigerant used in cold storage warehouses at seafood units.

Kumar, the minister in charge of Thiruvallur, District Collector S Kavitha, Superintendent of Police Sai Praneeth, and other officials have inspected the gas leak site.

At the direction of the chief minister, a three-member panel has been formed to probe the gas leak. It comprises the director of industrial safety and health, the member secretary of the Pollution Control Board, and the additional director of public health. The panel must submit an interim report within 24 hours and the final report within three days.

Speaking to reporters, Kumar said the chief minister has directed authorities to take stringent action against those responsible for the incident. An inquiry is underway to determine the exact cause of the gas leak, he added.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident, and the seafood facility's owner has been detained.

Governor Rajendra Arlekar has condoled the deaths and prayed for the speedy recovery of those undergoing treatment.

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"I am deeply saddened by the tragic ammonia gas leak incident at a shrimp processing factory in Kannigaipair Village, near Periyapalayam, Thiruvallur district, which has resulted in the loss of precious lives and caused injuries to several workers," read a statement released by Lok Bhavan, quoting the governor.

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in this unfortunate tragedy. I pray for strength and courage for them during this difficult time. I also pray for the speedy recovery of all those who are undergoing treatment and wish them a speedy recovery to good health," he added.