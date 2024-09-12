2 Killed In Police Firing, 30 Injured In Assam Anti-Encroachment Drive: Sources

Two people were killed in police firing during a drive to clear encroachments in Assam

An encroachment eviction drive faced resistance from locals when a mob allegedly turned violent and attacked police and government officials in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district today, sources said. Two people were killed in retaliatory police firing, while 30 were injured, many with bullet wounds, sources said.

The two killed in the firing have been identified as Haider Ali and Juwahid Ali. Both died during treatment at the Sonapur district Hospital, sources said.

The police and administration officials were clearing encroachments at Kachutoli village near Sonapur in Kamrup (Metro) district when they came under attack from a large mob, sources said.

Revenue Circle Officer Nitul Khatoniar and four police officers, including a woman constable, were injured. The eviction drive had tried to clear alleged illegal settlers from a 100-bigha plot in the area, where over 150 people live.

The eviction drive had been going on peacefully for the last three days until Thursday, sources said.

On the fourth day today, the police and the officials allegedly came under heavy stone-throwing by the encroachers, sources said, adding many police vehicles were damaged and vandalised. They were also attacked with sticks and sharp objects, sources said.

The police and paramilitary forces opened fire to control the situation, they said. Sources said the first three days of the eviction drive were conducted without a significant security presence.

In September 2021, two people were killed and 15 policemen were injured in clashes between alleged encroachers and the police during an eviction drive in Assam's Gorukhuti.