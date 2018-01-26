2 Die In Police Firing After Protests Over RSS Leader's Remarks In Assam

A 12-hour bandh called on Thursday turned violent as protesters clashed with the police at the Maibong railway station. The protesters damaged rail tracks and vandalised the station after which five protesters were injured in police firing. While one of them died on Thursday evening, another died today. Two policemen were also injured in the clash.
"The death of two protesters is rather unfortunate but police had no other option but to fire. The situation is tense but we are in control and, in fact, Republic Day was celebrated there," Assam Director General of Police Mukesh Sahay told NDTV.
A 48-hour bandh has been called in the area beginning today. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have been issued and Assistant Director General of Police Mukesh Agrawal is camping there with a huge reinforcement. Rail services to southern Assam and Tripura have been affected as the route passes through Dima Hasao.