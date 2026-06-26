2 Killed, 3 Injured As Part Of House Collapses Amid Rains In Indore

A 55-year-old woman and her daughter were killed, while three others, including a minor girl, were injured after a portion of a gallery of a house collapsed during rains in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district on Friday, officials said.

The accident occurred at Khatamba village when a family was taking part in a community feast following a religious ceremony.

Officials said a section of a gallery attached to the house collapsed amid heavy rains and fell on people who were eating under it.

Dr Sunil Kumar of the district hospital said Bhagwanta Bai (55) and her daughter Laxmi Bai (40) were brought dead to the hospital after the accident.

Police inspector Preeti Katare said a minor girl and two women injured in the accident are being treated at a hospital. "All three injured are in stable condition," she said.