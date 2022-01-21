2 Kg RDX Explosives Recovered In Punjab's Dinanagar: Report

Further probe in the matter is underway. (Representational)

Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, Gurdaspur police in Punjab recovered around two kilograms of RDX explosives from the Dinanagar area.

A local police official present at the site told ANI, "Gurdaspur police recovered around 2 kg RDX from Dinanagar. This comes minutes before senior police officers were scheduled to hold a press conference in Chandigarh today."

On December 3 last year, Punjab police busted two Pakistan ISI-backed terror modules in Gurdaspur's village of Punjab and recovered a tiffin bomb, four hand grenades.

Further probe in the matter is underway.