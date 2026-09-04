Jharkhand Brothers Die After Family Turns To Occult Practices For Fever Cure

Two brothers, who were allegedly being treated by a local quack for fever, died on Thursday in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, while their mother was referred to a hospital in Ranchi in critical condition, a senior official said.

The three members of the family had been suffering from fever for the past three days in a village under Patratu block, officials said.

Instead of consulting a doctor or visiting a hospital, the family allegedly sought treatment from an 'ojha guni', or sorcerer and traditional healer, they said.

The condition of the two brothers, aged 10 and 15, deteriorated, and they were taken to Sadar Hospital, where they died one after another, officials said.

Their mother was also admitted to the hospital and later referred to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi in critical condition.

On receiving information about the deaths, local police and administrative officials reached the spot.

District Civil Surgeon Dr Anil Kumar said the family members, including the two brothers and their mother, had been suffering from fever for three days but approached an 'ojha guni' for treatment instead of consulting a qualified doctor or visiting a hospital.

"Their condition turned critical, and they were brought to Sadar Hospital, where the two brothers died, while their mother has been referred to Ranchi in critical condition," Kumar said.

"We have ordered an inquiry into the deaths. A medical team will visit the spot to ascertain the nature of the fever," he said.

Kumar declined to confirm the exact nature of the fever but expressed apprehension that it could be a case of swine flu.

Officials appealed to villagers not to fall prey to superstition and to take patients to the nearest health centre or hospital in case of illness.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)