2 Jamaat-Ul-Mujahideen Members Arrested In West Bengal's Murshidabad

Police said several explosive materials were seized from them. (Representational)

Two members of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) have been arrested from West Bengal's Murshidabad district, a senior police officer said, adding that several explosive materials were seized from them.

Moshibur Rahman (35) alias Farooque and Ruhul Amin alias Saifullah (26) were arrested last night, an official said.

"Both Moshibur and Ruhul, residents of Murshidabad district, are active members of the JMB. A cache of explosive materials, including aluminium dust, calether (spirit of ether) and sulphuric acid, have been recovered from their possession," the senior officer told news agency PTI.

The two accused are associates of Kauser and Sajjad, who were arrested on January 29 for their involvement in 2014 Burdwan blast case, the official said.

On October 2, 2014, a blast had occurred in a house at Khagragarh in Burdwan district, killing two persons.

"We have interrogated Sajjad and found out that Moshibur and Ruhul have been trained in making acid bombs. Their plan was to attack the police and get Kauser released," the officer said.

With Tuesday's raid in Murshidabad, the number of JMB members arrested in a month rose to six, he added.

On February 16, Ariful Islam alias Arif (22) was arrested from the city's Babughat area for his alleged links to the terror outfit.

Three days later, Asif Iqbal alias Nadeem, another resident of Murshidabad district, was held at Santragachi railway station in Howrah district.

Islam was involved in 2018 Bodh Gaya blast case, police had claimed.

On January 19 last year, a low-intensity bomb had exploded at Bodh Gaya in Bihar, shortly after Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama finished a sermon at the Mahabodhi temple.