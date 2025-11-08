2 Jails Raided In Jammu And Kashmir Amid Crackdown On Terror Activities

Two jails in Jammu and Kashmir were on Saturday morning raided in connection with alleged terror-linked activities inside prisons.

The simultaneous searches were conducted at the Central Jail, Srinagar, and District Jail, Kupwara, by the Counter Intelligence Wing of Jammu and Kashmir police, who were accompanied by large contingents of paramilitary forces, sources said.

The intelligence agency has reportedly been monitoring activities inside jails.

The police in Kulgam district also launched a crackdown and searched houses of several people in connection with alleged links with terror groups or individuals operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In a major operation aimed at dismantling the ecosystem of terror & subversive activities, Kulgam Police launched a massive crackdown on J&K Nationals Operating from Pakistan/POK. Relatives,OGWs booked; multiple CASOs conducted. @JmuKmrPolice @KashmirPolice @DigSkr @AnayatAliIPS pic.twitter.com/h8cuqx8dzl — District Police Kulgam: official (@policekulgam) November 8, 2025

Some of the houses searched belong to relatives of those who crossed the Line of Control (LoC) several years ago and have allegedly joined terrorist groups in PoK.

Police said it was a major operation dismantling the ecosystem of terror and subversive activities.

Several persons have been charged, police said.