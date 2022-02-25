2 Arrested With 1.04 Kilograms Of Heroin Worth Rs 7 Crore In Assam: Police

"Two accused have been arrested in the operation," tweeted Himanta Sarma

Assam Police on Friday arrested two persons along with 1.04 kg of heroin worth Rs 7 crore at Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district.

"Appreciate the fine police work displayed by John Das APS, SDPO Bokajan, along with Insp M Brahma OC Bokajan, ASCOM Rabi Gill, C20 CrPF camp Bokajan, SI Biplob Das, and team. Today afternoon, this team recovered heroin worth more than Rs 7 crores near Gharialdubi, Bokajan," Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Director General of Police (DGP), Assam said in a tweet.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also appreciated the achievement of police against drug menace.

