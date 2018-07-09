2 Grenade Attacks On CRPF Camp In A Day In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama

Both the attacks took place in Pulwama's Tral area. (File photo)

Hours after terrorists threw a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Tral area of Kashmir's Pulwama, another grenade attack was reported from Batagund area of Tral. As it exploded at a distance from the target, no one was injured.

The CRPF camp in Tral, comprising a battalion of 180 security forces, was attacked this morning. However, no casualties or damages were reported.

The area has been cordoned off, police said.

Security forces had defused an improvised explosive device (IED) in Pulwama on Sunday.

The IED was found in a bucket on Pulwama-Sirnoo road in south Kashmir. A bomb disposal squad managed to defuse it in time, the official said.

The attacks took place amid heightened security in the Valley, including in parts of Pulwama district, as separatists observed the second death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani on July 8.