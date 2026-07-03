2 Electrocuted As Water Tanker Touches Power Line In Maharashtra, 1 Dies

One person was killed and another was critically injured after being electrocuted when a water tanker came in contact with an overhead power line in Sambhajinagar, officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred in Pachod within the Paitan Taluka of Sambhajinagar. The victim has been identified as 58-year-old Shivaji Sahebrao Bhumre.

The accident happened while the tanker was distributing water to people in the area. The tanker came in contact with an overhead power line, causing an electric current to surge through both the tractor and the tanker.

This in turn caused the two victims to fall to the ground due to the powerful electric shock.

Local residents rushed both victims to the rural hospital in Pachod immediately after the incident. Medical officers at the hospital declared Shivaji Bhumre dead.

Meanwhile, Manoj Ramnath Bhumre sustained serious injuries. was referred to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for further treatment after receiving first aid.

The Pachod police are conducting a further investigation into the matter.

This comes a day after at least three separate incidents of deaths due to electrocution were reported from Maharashtra, including Mumbai.

A 24-year-old woman died after reportedly coming in contact with a live electric wire lying on a waterlogged road during heavy rainfall in the Dombivli East area of Mumbai.

A 26-year-old worker at a local sweet shop was electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district.

A 17-year-old girl died after allegedly coming in contact with a live electric wire in rainwater in the Mumbra area of Thane.

(With inputs from Mohsin Shaikh)