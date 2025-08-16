2 Dead, 95 Injured During 'Dahi Handi' Festivities In Mumbai

The death count in 'Dahi Handi' festivities in Mumbai on Saturday touched two after a 14-year-old 'govinda' was declared dead on arrival by doctors in a hospital in Ghatkopar, a civic official said.

Rohan Mohan Malvi, part of the Gaondevi Govinda Pathak, fell unconscious while sitting in a tempo in Adarsh Nagar area of Andheri East, the official said, adding he did not take part in the pyramid formation since he had recently suffered a bout of jaundice.

"He was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar where doctors declared him dead on arrival," he said.

Earlier, in the afternoon, a 32-year-old man fell to death while tying 'Dahi Handi' in Mankhurd in the north eastern part of the metropolis, officials said.

The dead was identified as Jagmohan Shivkiran Chaudhari.

"He was tying the handi (an earthen pot filled with curd which groups of 'govindas' try to reach and break by forming a human pyramid) to a rope from the first-floor window grille of his house in Maharashtra Nagar when he fell. He was taken to civic-run Shatabdi Govandi Hospital where he was declared brought dead," an official said.

As on 9pm, the number of persons injured during the festivities stood at 95, the condition of two being serious, the official said.

"Of the 95 govindas, 76 were discharged after the treatment, while 19 are hospitalized. The 95 comprise 30 in the island city, 31 in the eastern suburbs and 34 in the western part of the city," he informed.

Dahi Handi festival is celebrated across Maharashtra to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. The festival sees troupes of young men and women forming human pyramids to break dahi handis (pots of curd) suspended in the air with ropes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)