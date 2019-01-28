2 Dead, 37 Injured As Bus Overturns In Odisha

Those injured in the Odisha bus accident have been admitted to different hospitals.

All India | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: January 28, 2019 13:24 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
2 Dead, 37 Injured As Bus Overturns In Odisha

Odisha bus accident: At least two persons were killed and 30 others were injured after a bus overturned.


Odisha: 

Two people were killed and 37 others were injured after a bus overturned in Odisha today. 

The accident took place near the town of Kesinga in Kalahandi district, 392 km from Bhubaneswar. The bus had almost 50 passengers on board. Though there has been no official confirmation, reports suggest that the driver lost the control of the bus, allegedly due to over-speeding.

Soon after the accident, the injured ones were taken to different hospitals.

The fire and police personnel have started the rescue operations.

Earlier in the day, a similar road accident was reported from Andhra Pradesh where a school bus carrying 50 children fell into a culvert in Guntur district. Three students are reported to be critical. The driver of the bus, SK Tajuddinis, was reportedly drunk at the time of the accident. He is being questioned by the police.

Last week, at least eight people were killed and 35 others were injured when a mini-truck carrying them skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in the forested area of Odisha's Kandhamal district. The truck had 50 to 60 people travelling in it for a programme organised by a church when the driver lost control. The mini-truck rolled down a steep slope.

(With inputs from ANI)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

OdishaOdisha Bus accidentKalahandi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Amroha EncounterBudgetNitin GadkariIndia Vs New ZealandHardik PandyaManohar ParrikarPilot SmokingLive TVRahul GandhiHOP LiveTamil NewsLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHAmit ThackerayVenkateswara RaoGalaxy M Series

................................ Advertisement ................................