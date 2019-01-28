2 Dead, 37 Injured As Bus Overturns In Odisha

Odisha bus accident: At least two persons were killed and 30 others were injured after a bus overturned.

Two people were killed and 37 others were injured after a bus overturned in Odisha today.

The accident took place near the town of Kesinga in Kalahandi district, 392 km from Bhubaneswar. The bus had almost 50 passengers on board. Though there has been no official confirmation, reports suggest that the driver lost the control of the bus, allegedly due to over-speeding.

Soon after the accident, the injured ones were taken to different hospitals.

The fire and police personnel have started the rescue operations.

Earlier in the day, a similar road accident was reported from Andhra Pradesh where a school bus carrying 50 children fell into a culvert in Guntur district. Three students are reported to be critical. The driver of the bus, SK Tajuddinis, was reportedly drunk at the time of the accident. He is being questioned by the police.

Odisha: Two people killed, at least 30 injured after a bus overturned near Kesinga in Kalahandi district, this morning. The injured have been admitted to different hospitals. pic.twitter.com/N4i4JhkMsP — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2019

Last week, at least eight people were killed and 35 others were injured when a mini-truck carrying them skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in the forested area of Odisha's Kandhamal district. The truck had 50 to 60 people travelling in it for a programme organised by a church when the driver lost control. The mini-truck rolled down a steep slope.

(With inputs from ANI)