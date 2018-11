Two people, whose condition was said to be critical, were shifted to another hospital. (Representational)

Three people were killed and 15 others injured after a bus skidded on a hilly road and plunged into a gorge in Odisha's Nabarangpur district on Sunday.

The injured were taken to a hospital in Nabarangpur. Two of them were later shifted to a Koraput hospital as their condition was said to be critical.

The bus belonged to a school and the passengers included teachers from Raighar, Nabarangpur, Umerkote and Jharigaon.