Prophet Comments Row: Two Dead In Violence In Jharkhand's Ranchi

10 people have been injured in the violence

Two people died and 10 others were injured in the violence in Ranchi during protests against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

Authorities at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences confirmed that two people brought to the hospital after the protesters clashed with police have succumbed to their injuries. Ten others were being treated at the hospital, they said.

Several parts of the Jharkhand capital were put under curfew after protesters clashed with police yesterday. The protesters demanded the arrest of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, whose remarks on Prophet Muhammad have kicked up a storm.

Police fired in the air and took to lathi-charge yesterday to control the mob after they started throwing stones.

A large crowd gathered on Ranchi's Main Road and raised slogans against Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, former head of the Delhi BJP's media unit who was expelled by the party over his remarks.

Heavy force has been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident. Many shops in the city also remained closed to protest against the remarks.

The violence in the Jharkhand capital broke out on a day several cities across at least nine states witnessed huge protests over the BJP leader's remarks.

City police chief Anshuman Kumar confirmed that two people died of gunshot injuries. "Eight rioters and four policemen have been injured. They are being treated at RIMS and other hospitals. We will first identity those involved in the violence, question them and then arrest them," he said.

"The situation is under control. Restrictions are in place in the affected areas," he added.