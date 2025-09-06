2 Days After Exit, TTV Dhinakaran Explains Why His Party Quit NDA

Two days after formally announcing his party's exit from the NDA alliance, AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran today said the future of his outfit's return to the BJP-led front depends on a course correction within the AIADMK. Speaking in Madurai, the expelled AIADMK leader tacitly trained his guns on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), hinting that his removal would pave the way for reconciliation.

The irony was not lost - it was Sasikala who had installed EPS as Chief Minister after Jayalalithaa's death, by sidelining then Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS). But once firmly in control, EPS patched up with OPS, turned against his mentor and her nephew, expelling both Sasikala and Dhinakaran from the AIADMK while Sasikala was serving her prison term in the disproportionate assets case in which Jayalalithaa was the main accused. Following his ouster, Dhinakaran launched the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) in 2018, vowing to "redeem the AIADMK from betrayers."

"Our continuation in NDA would only be seen as endorsing EPS's betrayal," Mr Dhinakaran said on Saturday. "When the very purpose of our party is at stake, how can we continue in NDA? The ball is in AIADMK's court."

'Only AIADMK Functionaries Ought to Wake Up'

Mr Dhinakaran said the onus lay on AIADMK functionaries to recognise the need for a churn. "If they think Delhi will make a compromise, they will be disappointed," he warned, while clarifying: "We have no objection to an AIADMK member becoming Chief Minister, but arrogance cannot be tolerated."

Questions BJP's Role

Mr Dhinakaran recalled Union Home Minister Amit Shah's failed attempt in 2021 to broker unity. "We waited for Amit Shah to understand the very purpose of AMMK and against whom our party was launched. That effort didn't succeed. I didn't even contest elections then," he said. "Persistent neglect may be a reason for our exit. But our first option is NDA. If they want us back, they should do what is required."

Options Ahead of 2026 Elections

Looking ahead, Mr Dhinakaran kept his cards close to his chest: "We have several options before 2026. We will decide in December. The alliance we join will win," he asserted. While he had recently expressed the possibility of ACTOR VIJAY's TVK making a dent on all parties in 2026 elections, today he added, "What's wrong in Vijay leading an alliance", strengthening speculation of a tie-up with the star.

On OPS and BJP's Tamil Nadu Leadership

Mr Dhinakaran also came out in support of OPS, who recently quit the NDA. He blamed BJP state president Nainar Nagendran's "arrogance" for OPS's exit, while praising Mr Nagendran's predecessor K Annamalai. "I am sad about the way OPS was handled. It can happen to me tomorrow," he said, recalling that he and OPS had decided to work together two years ago. Mr Nagendran has quickly rejected this.

Welcomes Sengottaiyan's Call for Unity

Welcoming senior AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan's recent call to reconcile with those who had left the party, Mr Dhinakaran said: "Good initiative by Sengottaiyan. Capturing power will remain a dream if AIADMK functionaries do not wake up."

Defiance and Political Relevance

The AMMK chief underlined his resilience: "I am not in fear. I have faced raids and arrests. Even if I am behind bars for 20 years, I will step out and continue in politics."

Although AMMK has so far managed only a modest vote share of around 2 per cent, Mr Dhinakaran's victory in Jayalalithaa's RK Nagar constituency in 2017 after her death gave him a temporary boost. But in subsequent polls, AMMK has failed to secure a single seat. Still, political observers note that with Sasikala, OPS, and Mr Dhinakaran - all from the influential Thevar community - their splintered presence has eaten into AIADMK's southern vote base, contributing to the party's defeats in three successive elections.