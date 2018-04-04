2 CRPF Jawans Run Over As Vehicle Attacked By Stone Throwers In Kashmir The driver of the armoured vehicle, Roop Singh, lost consciousness when a stone hit him in the head and the truck ran over the motorcycle in front.

Two jawans of the CRPF were run over by a para-military force vehicle when its driver lost control after coming under attack by stone throwers in south Kashmir's Kokernag this evening.



The attack took place when the Central Reserve Police Force or CRPF troops were withdrawing after a day-long law and order duty in Kokernag's Hiller area, about 85 kilometres from state capital Srinagar.



"CRPF vehicle pelted upon at Hillar, Kokernag with the result Driver lost control and met with an accident. Two CRPF personals died on spot and injuries to others. Officers on spot," the Anantnag Police said in a tweet.



The stone throwers took advantage of the hilly terrain.



The driver of the armoured vehicle, Roop Singh, lost consciousness when a stone hit him in the head and the truck ran over the motorcycle in front, which the two CRPF jawans - Riyaz Ahmed Wani and Nissar Ahmed Wani - were riding.



The two CRPF jawans were rushed to a hospital where they were declared brought dead.



The truck had overturned after the accident, causing minor injuries to the passengers.



Reinforcements were rushed to the spot to maintain law and order, officials said.



With inputs from PTI



