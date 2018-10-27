Kashmir Stone-Throwers Targeting Soldiers Are Like Terrorists: Army Chief

"Pakistan using terror to keep the pot boiling", said General Bipin Rawat

Days after a soldier in south Kashmir's Anantnag died after being targeted by stone-pelters, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday, questioned why shouldn't people throwing stones be treated like terrorists. Speaking to the media in Delhi, after paying tribute to soldiers on 72nd Infantry Day, General Rawat said, "The jawan who lost his life after being attacked by stone-pelters was guarding a border roads team, which was constructing roads. And then we have some people saying don't treat stone-pelters like over ground workers of terrorists." The Army chief warned that strict action will be taken against stone-pelters for attacking soldiers.

General Rawat accused Pakistan of supporting the stone-pelters'. Pakistan is trying to "stall development" in Jammu and Kashmir by "using terror to keep the pot boiling", said General Rawat. "Pakistan is fully aware that they can never succeed... terror is another way by them to keep the pot boiling. They want to stall development in Kashmir but the Indian state is strong enough to counter everything, and we are fully capable of carrying out different operations," said the Army chief.

27 October 2018. General Bipin Rawat #COAS, Colonels of the Infantry Regiments and Veterans laid wreath to pay tributes to the martyrs at Amar Jawan Jyoti, Delhi on the occasion of 72nd Infantry Day. #IndianArmypic.twitter.com/g9bg8JjC40 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) October 27, 2018

The soldier, Sepoy Rajendra Singh was part of a Quick Reaction Team that was guarding a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) convoy on October 25 on NH-44, when few youths threw stones at the vehicles. Singh was hit on his head. He later died in the hospital. The Jammu and Kashmir police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the stone throwers.

"Pakistan is engaged in a proxy war in Jammu and Kashmir and infiltration is being continued by them. Terror camps are being operated and are being supported by the Pakistani army," said General Rawat. In September, he had warned Pakistan that India is prepared to launch another surgical strike if the country doesn't stop terrorist activities.