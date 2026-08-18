5 Injured, 2 Critical After Ferris Wheel Cabin Crashes At Lucknow Fair

Five people were injured, including three siblings, after a Ferris Wheel joyride crashed at a fair in Uttar Pradesh's capital, Lucknow, on Tuesday night.

Two people are critical.

The incident took place at the Indiranagar Sawan Mahotsav being held in Lucknow's Ghazipur police station area.

According to early reports, a cabin of the amusement ride suddenly broke off and crashed to the ground.

The injured people were rushed to the city's Sushma Hospital for treatment.

Videos of the accident have emerged, showing panic at the fair after the crash.

Locals alleged that the ride was not stopped immediately despite the accident.