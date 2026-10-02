UP Woman Opposed Teen Son's Sex Change Surgery. He Killed Her With A Wrench

He identified himself as a woman, but his family was having trouble accepting the same, the police said. Counselling sessions were arranged. Doctors were consulted. Nothing seemed to work. And then the unthinkable happened.

On Thursday, the 17-year-old, who was born a male, allegedly killed his mother after a dispute over his desire to undergo a gender-affirming surgery escalated at their Lucknow home, the police said.

Police reportedly discovered plans related to the killing in his diary. Authorities stated that the entries mentioned the use of a wrench, chili powder, and hot water. The minor arrived on Thursday to meet his mother, carrying a wrench, police said.

"His mother once again advised him to opt for medical and psychological counseling instead of surgery. This led to an escalating argument between the two," the police said.

The minor then struck his mother on the head multiple times with the wrench he had brought along, the police said.

The woman died on the spot.

After the murder, the minor called the cops and informed them about the incident. Upon receiving the information, the Naka Hindola police arrived at the scene. The woman was found dead inside the flat, while the minor was present at the location.

The minor, according to the police, admitted to his role in the incident during questioning and provided details about the crime.

The police have recovered the wrench used in the murder along with other evidence.

Station House Officer Vivek Kumar Chaudhary told NDTV that interrogation revealed that the minor had used ChatGPT to gather information - such as police action, the punishment a minor accused might face, where they are sent - about legal procedures following the murder.

The officer stated that the family had already been consulting doctors and arranging counseling for the minor. The minor, the officer said, had accepted his identity as a girl and wanted the world to accept him like that.

This surgery, police said, had been the cause of a long-standing dispute between the mother and son.

According to the police officer, the minor preferred solitude and felt uncomfortable even with affectionate physical contact from his parents. The minor's father had rented a separate house for him in Lucknow. A condition was reportedly set that no family member would visit him there, police said. The mother wanted the son to live with her.

(With inputs from Vivek Shahi)