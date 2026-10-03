UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Transfers Over Rs 148 Crore To 4.60 Lakh Students' Accounts

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today transferred more than Rs 148 crore in scholarships and fee reimbursements to the bank accounts of over 4.60 lakh students from low-income families, giving financial support to those studying in Classes 9 and 10 and post-matric courses. He also felicitated meritorious students by presenting them with certificates.

Adityanath said no student should be deprived of education due to a lack of funds and stressed the government's commitment to ensuring equal opportunities for students to pursue their education and progress in life.

Addressing the students, the chief minister said, "Now in Uttar Pradesh, no curfew, no riot, everything is fine. Uttar Pradesh is moving forward rapidly. You are the charioteers of this UP. You will be driving the state's future and contributing to how UP's future is shaped."

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asserted that India would become a developed country by 2047 and urged students to recognise their role in that journey.

"Right now, your age is between 15 and 18 years. Think about what your age will be 21 years from now. You will be between 36 and 39 years old. By then, in 2047, India will be moving forward with the vision of becoming a developed nation and working towards fulfilling that vision," he said.

He said the students would be part of the country's working population by then and would play an important role in building a happy and prosperous India.

"You too will have to work hard because nothing can be greater than the country," he said.

"Our country is safe, our country is prosperous, and we too are safe and prosperous. When our country is happy, we too are happy. When we work with this sense of responsibility, results follow. Those results, in turn, make your lives better and happier. From that perspective, all of you must work very hard," he added.

Chief Minister Abhyudaya Coaching

Adityanath said there was no substitute for hard work and highlighted the facilities being provided to students by the government.

"Earlier, our students used to go to other states to prepare for IIT JEE, to prepare for NEET. Now we have started the system of Chief Minister Abhyudaya Coaching," he said.

"Now there, by going physically or virtually as well, you can connect with that preparation through it, and can take advantage of the coaching facility," he added.

Rs 25,000 Aid Under Kanya Sumangala Scheme

Adityanath said the government had implemented the Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Scheme from the birth of a girl child until her graduation.

"And we have also decided that the meritorious girls who are currently in the final year of graduation, and whose names are on the merit list, will be provided scooters in the coming month. We are going to provide scooters to 50,000 girls," he said.

Under the scheme, the government provides Rs 25,000 from the birth of a girl child until graduation.

"A girl child is born, registration is done, and Rs 5,000 is given. When the girl child turns one and receives all the required vaccinations, funds are deposited in her name again. When the girl child is enrolled in Class 1, upon registration, money is deposited into her account. When she enters Class 6, money is deposited. When she enters Class 9, money is deposited," Adityanath said.

He added that when a girl becomes eligible for marriage, the government provides Rs 1 lakh for her marriage under the Chief Minister's Mass Marriage Scheme.

New Infrastructure In Schools

Adityanath said Jai Prakash Narayan Ashram Paddhati Schools, which are residential schools, were being run for children from economically and socially weaker sections, including those belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other general and backward classes.

He also highlighted infrastructure upgrades under Project Alankar.

"Under PM-SHRI, all the old inter-colleges that existed had become dilapidated; the buildings were in ruins. Today, under Project Alankar, we have constructed new buildings for more than 2,300 schools. New labs have come up, new libraries have come up, new classrooms have been built, and further enhancement is continually happening," he said.

"Now, there are Atal Tinkering Labs as well. We are providing digital libraries too. Smart classes are being provided, and even more facilities are being made available to the children," he added.

'UP Is No Longer BIMARU'

The chief minister also spoke about efforts to reduce the time taken to conduct board examinations and declare results.

"Now, examinations do not drag on for three months. Now, within 15 days, the High School and Intermediate Board examinations are conducted, and within the next 15 days, the results are announced as well," he said.

"Otherwise, it used to take three months for exams, three months for results, three months for admissions, and another three months with holidays for Deepawali, Holi, Eid or other festivals-so when did studying ever happen?" he added.

Adityanath said the prolonged academic cycle had contributed to what he described as an identity crisis among students and lawlessness in the state.

"Today, our state is no longer 'BIMARU'; it is a revenue-surplus state. Today, our state is rapidly becoming the growth engine of India's economy and contributing to India's development. Every resident of Uttar Pradesh can now walk with their head held high in the country and say with pride, 'I am from Uttar Pradesh.' And this has been achieved by the government you elected," he said.

Scholarship Coverage To Expand To 70 Lakh Students

Adityanath said the scholarship programme, which was being launched for 46 lakh students, should be expanded to cover 70 lakh students.

"And that is why the scholarship distribution being launched today for 4,600,000 children needs to be expanded to reach 7,000,000 children. Additionally, the scholarship for the remaining 4,00,000 children from last year is also being disbursed. We will deliver scholarships to every child; no one will be left deprived," he said.

He also said technology had helped prevent the diversion of scholarship funds by ensuring that money was transferred directly to students' bank accounts.

"The siphoning of your scholarship funds that used to happen earlier has already been stopped through PM Modi's technology initiative. Accounts have been opened, and the money goes directly into the account, so no one can withdraw it from the account," he said.

"Earlier, what used to happen? The money would be siphoned off through bureaucratic red tape ('babugiri'), and a very small amount actually reached the student. Now, no one can do that anymore," the chief minister added.