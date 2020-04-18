2 Civil Servants Of Madhya Pradesh Health Department Recover From COVID-19

The two officials, one of them a woman, were working with the state health department.

The two officers were released after their second tests turned negative (Representational)

Bhopal:

Two senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers in Madhya Pradesh, who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus, were discharged from hospital on Saturday after they recovered from the infection.

As many as 89 health department officials including a few doctors have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, raising questions on the state's preparedness to fight the pandemic.

The woman IAS officer tested positive on April 4, while her colleague had contracted the virus earlier.

"As their second reports were found to be negative, they were discharged," said a health department official.

Both of them will have to stay at home for 14 days before resuming their normal routines, he added.

Two more IAS officials have tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh. The state has reported 1,355 cases so far with 69 deaths.

