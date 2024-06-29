2 Children Accidentally Slip, Fall Into Karnataka Lake, Die: Police

The police have registered a case of unnatural death (Representational)

Two children of a family died after drowning in Nandrolli Lake in this district on Saturday. The parents who tried to save them, are undergoing treatment in hospital, police said.

The victims have been identified as Dhanraj Satish (13) and Chhaya Satish (7), who were studying in a school in Vandse, they said.

The incident happened under Kollur Police station limits in Kundapur taluka in Betala village in the district.

According to the police, their parents, Sheela and Satish Madiwala, who tried to rescue them and barely survived from drowning, are in critical condition in a local hospital.

Sheela is reported to be recovering, while Sathish is under critical care. They are undergoing treatment at Kundapur Hospital.

Both children accidentally slipped and fell into the lake. The parents got into the water to rescue their children but in vain, a police official said.

Local officials of the agriculture department also rushed to the spot but could not do much, he said.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.

