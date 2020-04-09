2 Charged Under National Security Act For Attacking Cop On Lockdown Duty In Indore

The accused threw stones at the constable, police said (Representational)

Indore Police charged two men with the National Security Act (NSA) for allegedly attacking Beat Constable Surendra Singh who was on lockdown enforcement duty in the city on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 6 pm when the constable stopped a group of five people, travelling in a car, for violating the lockdown orders. The five were allegedly on their way to buy vegetables.

Mr Singh, who was accompanied by a member of the Nagar Suraksha Samiti, asked the five to return to their homes when the locals attacked them with stones.

"An altercation ensued and the accused hurled stones at the policeman who escaped to a safer place," Superintendent of Police (West) Maheshchandra Jain said, reported PTI.

A purported video of the incident showed a group of men charging and throwing stones at the constable who ran for cover. One of them is seen chasing Mr Singh with a piece of wood, reported PTI.

Police arrested five people involved in the attack and charged two of them under the National Security Act (NSA).

Two women doctors were previously attacked by locals in Indore's Taatpati Bakhal area last week while they screened people for coronavirus. Four of the 13 accused arrested were charged under NSA.

The Bhopal police also invoked NSA against one of the five accused arrested in connection with the attack on two policemen from Talaiya Police Station.

The police team was asking residents to stay indoors when they were attacked by a group led by Shahid Qureshi alias Kabootar and Mohsin Kachori.

Indore has reported 173 coronavirus cases so far, including 16 deaths, reported PTI.