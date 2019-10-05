2 Cars In Raj Thackeray's Convoy Collide On Highway, No Injuries

Raj Thackeray's convoy entered Mumbai city limits some 20 minutes later, an official said.

Two vehicles in Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's convoy collided on the Sion-Panvel Highway in neighbouring Navi Mumbai on Saturday afternoon, police said. There were no report of injuries, they said.

The incident took place at around 1:30pm at Sanpada when Mr Thackeray and his family were returning from Ekvira Devi Temple in Karla in Lonavla, an official said.

"On Sanpada bridge, two cars in the convoy hit each other possibly due to lack of speed coordination. No one was injured in the incident. Thackeray's convoy entered Mumbai city limits some 20 minutes later," he added.

