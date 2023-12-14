2 Brothers Allegedly Murder Man By Running Dumper Trucker In Haryana: Cops

Police said a case of murder has been registered and accused have been identified (Representational)

Two brothers allegedly murdered a man by running a dumper truck over him in Nuh district, police said on Thursday.

While one of the accused was driving the dumper truck, the other pushed the victim in front of the moving dumper, they said. The victim, a dumper driver, died on the spot on Wednesday near a crusher in Tauru area, they added.

According to the police complaint filed by the victim's brother Nursad, he and his brother Zuber Khan (42) reached the house of Dalbir, one of the accused, around 7:30 pm on Wednesday. Dalbir had called the duo for some work, he said.

Dalbir then took them to a crusher where his brother Pradeep was already present, police said.

At the crusher, Pradeep said that he will teach a lesson to both of them and asked Dalbir to start the truck, said Nursad, a resident of Uton village in Nuh district.

"Then Dalbir started driving the truck and Pradeep caught hold of Zuber and pushed him in front of the moving dumper. The dumper ran over him and he died on the spot," Nursad said in his complaint.

He informed faimy members in his village. Later he returned to the spot with Sahun, Arsad and others from the village when Pradeep was leaving in his car with Zuber lying in the rear seat in unconscious condition, police said.

"When we stopped his car, he claimed that he was taking my brother to the hospital but he had already died," added Nursad.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Dalbir and Pradeep, natives of Pathredi village, under sections 302 (murder), 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Bilaspur police station on Thursday, police said.

"A case of murder has been registered and the accused have been identified. The accused will be arrested soon," said Inspector Arvind Kumar, SHO of Bilaspur police station.

