2 Boys, Shooting Reels On Railway Tracks, Run Over By Train In Maharashtra

On being alerted about the incident, the railway police rushed to the scene (Representational)

Two teenagers were run over by a train while they were taking selfies and shooting reels for social media on a railway track in Maharashtra's Nashik district, an official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on the railway track near the Valdevi river bridge on Saturday evening, the official said.

The victims, Sanket Kailas Rathod and Sachin Dilip Karwar, were shooting reels and taking selfies on the track and didn't notice the train behind them, he said.

The boys died on the spot, the official said, adding that on being alerted about the incident, the railway police rushed to the scene.

The duo were students of Bhatia College in Deolali Camp and had recently passed their Class 11 examination, the official said.

