3 Killed After Speeding Mercedes Rams Into Truck On Highway In Nashik

Three people were killed and one was critically injured when a Mercedes rammed into a truck on the Mumbai-Agra national highway in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred near Bortembhe Phata in Igatpuri taluka around 4 am, when a speeding Mercedes was heading towards Mumbai from Nashik, an official said.

The car rammed into the truck from behind, killing three passengers and critically injuring one, he said.

The truck driver informed the authorities, following which the police and other agencies reached the scene and started the rescue efforts, the official said.

The injured person has been admitted to the district hospital in Nashik, he said, adding that a case has been registered by the Igatpuri police.

