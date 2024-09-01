2 Boys Engrossed In Games On Phones Run Over By Train In Chhattisgarh: Cops

The train hit the boys, and they died on the spot, police said (Representational)

Two boys were killed after a train hit them while they were sitting on a railway track and playing games on their mobile phones in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 7 pm on Saturday when the boys, both aged 14, were sitting on the railway track in the Risali area under the Padmanabhpur police station limits, an official said.

The victims, Puran Sahu and Veer Singh, were residents of the Risali Sector in Bhilai city, he said.

The official said the duo were so engrossed in their mobile phones that they could not hear the horn from the Dalli Rajhara-Durg local train.

The train hit the boys, and they died on the spot, he said.

The police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem, he said, adding that a case has been registered and further probe was underway.

