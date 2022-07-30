2 Arrested For Trying To Rob ATM To 'Impress Girlfriend': Cops

The accused said he wanted to impress his girlfriend with the money. (Representational)

Two men were arrested on Saturday for allegedly trying to rob an ATM in west Delhi's Ranhola area, police said.

Officials identified them as Kamal (27) and Parveen (20) of Rajasthan's Dausa district.

Around 2.15 am on Saturday, the police were informed that two people were trying to cut open an ATM using a gas welder, a senior officer said.

On reaching the spot, police found that the duo had fled, leaving their equipment behind, he added.

The police identified the accused using CCTV footage from the area and arrested them from Harphool Vihar, Baprola, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said.

Kamal disclosed that he planned the theft, and together with his cousin Parveen, arranged the gas cutter, an LPG cylinder, and other instruments, the officer said.

Parveen said he agreed to commit the crime as he wanted to impress his girlfriend with the money, Mr Sharma added.

