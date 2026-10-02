2 Arrested For Fake Social Media Posts Triggering Punjab University Protest

Two people were arrested in connection with protests at Chitkara University in Punjab's Patiala during the intervening night of September 25 and 26. They are accused of spreading misleading messages on social media and provoking students that led to a massive protest.

The arrested accused have been identified as Himanshu, a resident of Nangal, and Aryan, a resident of Ambala, police said.

Following the incident, an FIR was registered and a detailed investigation was launched. Police said they also examined social media activity and messages circulated by students and other alleged troublemakers during the unrest.

Tensions flared at the university after a video claiming the presence of a 'ghost' on campus went viral on social media. Following the video's circulation, hundreds of students took to the streets late at night and staged a protest.

According to police, the investigation found that Himanshu and Aryan allegedly used various social media groups to circulate misleading messages and incite students, contributing to the tense situation on the university campus.

DSP Banur Sukhdev Singh said two accused have been arrested, while 10 others have been named in the FIR. Teams have been dispatched to different locations to trace and arrest the remaining accused.

Further investigation is underway to identify others allegedly involved in spreading misinformation, instigating students, damaging public property and obstructing government employees in the discharge of their official duties.

Police said strict action will be taken against those found responsible and reiterated its commitment to maintaining peace and law and order.