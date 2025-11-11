Advertisement
2 Arrested, 50 Kg More Explosives Recovered In Faridabad Day After Delhi Blast

Two persons were arrested, and about 50-60 kg of explosive materials were recovered from Haryana's Faridabad a day after nine people were killed in a blast in Delhi.

New Delhi:

Two people were arrested and 50-60 kilogram of explosive materials recovered in Haryana's Faridabad, a day after nine people were killed in a blast in neighbouring Delhi.

The arrests and recoveries were made a day after the police recovered 2,900 kg of explosives and inflammable material from two rented rooms of a Kashmiri doctor, Muzammil Shakeel, in Faridabad.

Shakeel and another Kashmiri doctor, Adeel Ahmad Rather, were among eight people who were arrested for allegedly being part of a "white-collar terror" module involving the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind and spanning Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

