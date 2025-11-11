50 Kg Firecrackers Recovered From Haryana's Faridabad

Nearly 50-60 kilograms of firecrackers were recovered in Haryana's Faridabad today. Earlier, it was reported that explosive materials were recovered; however, police later clarified that the said material was firecrackers and raw materials used for wedding celebrations.

It has no connection whatsoever with any terrorist activities, police said.

We strongly refute this misinformation and urge everyone not to spread false or misleading information, said the police.

This comes after 2,900 kg of suspected explosives were recovered in Haryana's Faridabad over the past few days. The substance recovered in the raids is suspected to be ammonium nitrate - widely used in fertilisers but can also be used to make bombs.

Hours after Monday's recovery in Faridabad from a house rented by a doctor linked to terror module with cross-border involvement, a deadly blast took place in Delhi's Red Fort that claimed nine lives and left 20 injured.