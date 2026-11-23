Two Indian Army soldiers died after being accidentally run over by a tank during a military training exercise in Haryana's Hisar district.

The incident took place on Saturday during a war exercise involving around 32 tanks. According to preliminary information, a large amount of dust generated during the training exercise obstructed the tank driver's vision, making it difficult for him to see the path ahead.

During the exercise, the tank ran over two soldiers who were positioned at the front. The soldiers were identified as Naik Manish Kumar, a resident of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, and Naik Ankush Kumar, a resident of Budaun in Uttar Pradesh.

Both soldiers sustained critical injuries in the accident and were immediately rushed to the Hisar Military Hospital. However, doctors declared them dead upon arrival, police said.

Army authorities were informed about the incident, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

In a statement, Hisar Police expressed sorrow over the untimely deaths of the two soldiers and conveyed its condolences to the bereaved families.